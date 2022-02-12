StockNews.com Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.
Shares of SEM opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60.
About Select Medical
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
