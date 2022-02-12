StockNews.com Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SEM opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $522,477,000 after buying an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $152,485,000 after buying an additional 86,740 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,336,000 after purchasing an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

