StockNews.com Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Hold

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

NASDAQ ICAD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 112,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. iCAD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Klein bought 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $99,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iCAD by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iCAD by 324.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iCAD by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

