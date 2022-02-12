StockNews.com Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
NYSE VNO opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.
About Vornado Realty Trust
Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.