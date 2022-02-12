StockNews.com Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NYSE VNO opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

