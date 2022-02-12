Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce sales of $179.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.50 million and the lowest is $173.60 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $745.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.42. 186,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $38.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stoneridge by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

