Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 288,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,982. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

