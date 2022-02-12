Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $356,000 in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $35,485,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID traded down 2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 25.84. 28,761,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,443,543. Lucid Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of 32.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

