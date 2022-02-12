Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 2,120,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,370. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

