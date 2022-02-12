Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.0% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 15.0% during the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SUN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 319,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,821. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.77. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

