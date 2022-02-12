Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 599.2% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $37.55. 8,407,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.