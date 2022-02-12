S&U plc (LON:SUS) Raises Dividend to GBX 36 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from S&U’s previous dividend of $33.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SUS opened at GBX 2,800 ($37.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £340.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. S&U has a 12 month low of GBX 2,140 ($28.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,950 ($39.89). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,697.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 39.78 and a quick ratio of 39.78.

Get S&U alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of S&U stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($36.51), for a total value of £405,000 ($547,667.34).

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.