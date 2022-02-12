Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in January

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.08.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.