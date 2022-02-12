Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLF. TD Securities cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.54.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$61.04 and a 12 month high of C$74.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$70.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

