Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solar and other energy solutions. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, which utilize advertising offerings for state and local municipalities. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to public and commercials customers.

