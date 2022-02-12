Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Sun Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
Sun Pacific Company Profile
