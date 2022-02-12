Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.0977 on Major Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0977 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $33.57 million and $503,644.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.00 or 0.06926035 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00076854 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,458,360 coins and its circulating supply is 343,599,262 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

