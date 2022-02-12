SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Seagen in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.52) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.51). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after buying an additional 302,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $2,385,508.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

