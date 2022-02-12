Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a growth of 818.3% from the January 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,868.0 days.

BIOVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.47. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

