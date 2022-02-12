Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.