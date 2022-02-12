Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.64.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $295.29 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

