Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

SYRS stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

