Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.
SYRS stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $96.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.43.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.