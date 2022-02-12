Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $67,848,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,973 shares of company stock worth $1,244,422. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.