TABOO TOKEN Hits Market Cap of $44.63 Million (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (CURRENCY:TABOO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $44.63 million and $1.72 million worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Coin Profile

TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2

TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading

