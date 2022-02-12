Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 29,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $397,222.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,184 shares of company stock worth $2,451,896. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

