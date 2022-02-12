Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

TRHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $30,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 29,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $397,222.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,184 shares of company stock worth $2,451,896. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.