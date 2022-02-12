Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Shares Sold by Omni Partners US LLC

Omni Partners US LLC trimmed its position in Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Omni Partners US LLC’s holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWNI. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:TWNI opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.