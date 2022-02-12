Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.600-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.Tapestry also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-$3.65 EPS.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.18. 4,801,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.43.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

