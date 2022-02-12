Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TARS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $143,958.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

