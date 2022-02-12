Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Trading 7.9% Higher

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO) shares traded up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 151 ($2.04). 10,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.89).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £414.24 million and a P/E ratio of 22.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 144.65.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

