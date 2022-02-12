Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.64) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Shares of LON TW opened at GBX 152 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 143.15 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.89). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 163.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,685.60).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.