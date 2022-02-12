TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

