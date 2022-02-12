TD Securities Trims CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Target Price to C$28.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.63.

TSE CIX opened at C$22.97 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$16.63 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.92.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5899998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

