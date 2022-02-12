TE-FOOD Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,278.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. TE-FOOD has a total market cap of $11.91 million and $46,278.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TE-FOOD

TONE is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

