TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets cut TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 1,299.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,479,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,960 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,191 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.80.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.