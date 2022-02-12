TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.44.

TTGT stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

