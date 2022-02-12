TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.44.
TTGT stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 23,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.64, for a total transaction of $2,559,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
