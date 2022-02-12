Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,574 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,532,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,208,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.36.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,773 shares of company stock worth $901,428. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.