Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TELNY. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of TELNY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 43,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,104. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.52.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Telenor ASA had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 22.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

