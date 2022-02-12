Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Down 88.8% in January

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TLSNY opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Telia Company AB has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.22.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

