Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Tellurian stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,205,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,692,988. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

