TELUS Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.258 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

TELUS has decreased its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TELUS has a payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect TELUS to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.0%.

Shares of TU stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. TELUS has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TELUS stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

