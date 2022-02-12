TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective (down from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.96.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.16. TELUS has a one year low of C$24.93 and a one year high of C$31.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.81%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

