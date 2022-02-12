Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,817,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.46% of Tempur Sealy International worth $130,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after acquiring an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after acquiring an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.