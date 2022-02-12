Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.58

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.58 and last traded at $26.58, with a volume of 21505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
