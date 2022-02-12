Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

THC stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

