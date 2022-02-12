Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on THC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.14.

NYSE THC opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $88.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,403. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

