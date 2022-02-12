Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teradata by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.