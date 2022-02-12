Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 24.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teradata by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

