TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,400 shares, a growth of 203.0% from the January 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000.

TeraWulf stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 0.75. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

