Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 151,116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.
About Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesco (TSCDD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.