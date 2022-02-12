Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.53 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEVA. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

