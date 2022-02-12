TFI International Inc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.87. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday.

