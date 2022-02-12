TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFII. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.92.

NYSE:TFII opened at $107.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.16. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFII. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth about $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 51,392 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

