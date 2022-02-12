The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Position Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,278,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AZEK were worth $119,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in AZEK by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AZEK by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,618,000 after acquiring an additional 976,603 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the second quarter worth $31,716,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $1,657,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,100 shares of company stock worth $821,173 and have sold 87,000 shares worth $3,686,930. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $29.80 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.12.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.