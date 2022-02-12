The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($55.71) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.13) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.37) to GBX 5,540 ($74.92) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.23) to GBX 4,550 ($61.53) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($66.94) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,944.50 ($66.86).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,125 ($55.78) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,517.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,553.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,993 ($54.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,232 ($70.75).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

